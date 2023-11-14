Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,948 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bath & Body Works worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,226,000 after acquiring an additional 709,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

