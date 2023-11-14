Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE DVA opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

