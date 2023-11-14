Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.89 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 383.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.