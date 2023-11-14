Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,609 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

