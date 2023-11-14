Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,526 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

