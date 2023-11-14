Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

