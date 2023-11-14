Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $12,314,468,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.