Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,640 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 144.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after buying an additional 145,124 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

