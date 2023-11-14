Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,709 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.4 %

WTW stock opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

