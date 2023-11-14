Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,063,507 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.