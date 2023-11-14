Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 26,181 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $419.43 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

