Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 276,485 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 276,485 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

DIS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.