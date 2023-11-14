Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

ISRG stock opened at $282.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.60 and its 200-day moving average is $305.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

