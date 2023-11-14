Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 50,587 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,587 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

