Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 57,634 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,634 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,530 shares of company stock valued at $30,828,290. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $414.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $416.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

