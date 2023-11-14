Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,279,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 454,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 148,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

