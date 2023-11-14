Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 7,727,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,719,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

