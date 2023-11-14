Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) & Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Financial Contrast

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) and Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Regen BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -19.39% -77.48% -11.99% Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Regen BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 7 1 0 2.13 Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Regen BioPharma.

83.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Regen BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $285.71 million 2.78 $221.82 million ($1.48) -12.84 Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -98.80

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Regen BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. It is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and NASH; and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. The company has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. It markets its products through an internal commercial organization and third-party distributors. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. As of November 8, 2023, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alfasigma S.p.A..

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. Regen BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

