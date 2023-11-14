InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

