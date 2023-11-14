Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $532.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.94 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.68.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

