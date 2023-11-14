Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 52,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.