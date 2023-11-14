InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Up 51.4% in October

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,161,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $16,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $20,038,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 36,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,846. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.65, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,150.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.