Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.38

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 15543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 307,031 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

