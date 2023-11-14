Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 9th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $153,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.38 on Tuesday, hitting $385.59. 24,591,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,552,684. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

