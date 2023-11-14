Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,591,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,552,684. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

