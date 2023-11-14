Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.87

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 39708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

