Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX):

11/13/2023 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 326,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,222. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

