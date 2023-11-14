IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

