IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.81.

Baidu Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.