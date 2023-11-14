IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sunrun by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 45.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 2.2 %

RUN stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $45,389.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

