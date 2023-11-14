IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after buying an additional 604,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

