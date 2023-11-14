IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $528,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

