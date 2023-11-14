iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,580 shares during the quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 570,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

