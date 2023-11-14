iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. 4,488,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,072. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

