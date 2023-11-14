iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Sweeney & Michel LLC’s Largest Position

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

