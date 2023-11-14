iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Sweeney & Michel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

