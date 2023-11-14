iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

