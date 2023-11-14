iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Better Money Decisions LLC’s Largest Position

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 17.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $343,170,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.