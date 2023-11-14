iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

