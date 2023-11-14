iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,170,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 6,254,809 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

