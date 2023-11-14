iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $442,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.83 on Tuesday, hitting $450.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $348.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.78 and a 200-day moving average of $436.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

