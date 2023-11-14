iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,352,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IVV stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $450.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $348.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.