iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,099,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

