iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
IJR traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $95.00. 730,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
