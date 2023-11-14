iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

IJR traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $95.00. 730,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.