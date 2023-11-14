iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.88% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $195,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,183,000 after purchasing an additional 814,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 274,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

