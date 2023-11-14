iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

