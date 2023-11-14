iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $416.34

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $416.34 and last traded at $415.89, with a volume of 3848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.04.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.74.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.