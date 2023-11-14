iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

FM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. 41,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

