iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned about 0.91% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 357.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,195 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,344,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 49,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

