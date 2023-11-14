iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

